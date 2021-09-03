Provident Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PROV) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $8.85 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Provident Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PROV) will post $8.85 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Provident Financial’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $8.80 million and the highest is $8.90 million. Provident Financial reported sales of $9.33 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 5.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Provident Financial will report full year sales of $0.00 for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $0.00. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Provident Financial.

Get Provident Financial alerts:

Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.24. Provident Financial had a net margin of 19.01% and a return on equity of 6.04%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Provident Financial in the second quarter valued at about $239,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Provident Financial in the second quarter valued at about $1,339,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Provident Financial by 8.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 1,292 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Provident Financial by 4.5% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 324,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,609,000 after buying an additional 14,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in Provident Financial in the second quarter valued at about $349,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Provident Financial stock opened at $17.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.92. Provident Financial has a twelve month low of $11.40 and a twelve month high of $18.48. The firm has a market cap of $128.97 million, a P/E ratio of 16.99 and a beta of 0.61.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. Provident Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.00%.

About Provident Financial

Provident Financial Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. Its services include checking, savings, investment services, mobile banking, online banking, merchant services, cyber security tips, and loan programs and application. The company was founded in January 1996 and is headquartered in Riverside, CA.

Further Reading: What is a Market Correction?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Provident Financial (PROV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Provident Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Provident Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.