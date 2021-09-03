ProShares Ultra Silver (NYSEARCA:AGQ) Trading 6.6% Higher

Shares of ProShares Ultra Silver (NYSEARCA:AGQ) traded up 6.6% on Friday . The company traded as high as $40.37 and last traded at $40.23. 29,721 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 1,099,434 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.75.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.07.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in ProShares Ultra Silver in the 1st quarter valued at about $82,000. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in ProShares Ultra Silver during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Poehling Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in ProShares Ultra Silver by 74.0% during the 1st quarter. Poehling Capital Management LLC now owns 65,787 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,704,000 after purchasing an additional 27,973 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in ProShares Ultra Silver during the 1st quarter worth approximately $147,000. Finally, UBS Group AG bought a new stake in ProShares Ultra Silver during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000.

ProShares Ultra Silver (the Fund) seeks to provide daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance as measured by the United States dollar fixing price for delivery in London. The Fund will not directly or physically hold the underlying silver, but instead will seek exposure to silver through the use of financial instruments, whose value is based on the underlying price of silver to pursue their investment objective.

