Project Angel Parent LLC’s Quiet Period Will End on September 6th (NYSE:MLNK)

Project Angel Parent’s (NYSE:MLNK) quiet period is set to expire on Monday, September 6th. Project Angel Parent had issued 13,200,000 shares in its initial public offering on July 28th. The total size of the offering was $343,200,000 based on an initial share price of $26.00. During Project Angel Parent’s quiet period, insiders and any underwriters that worked on the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports or earnings estimates for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

MLNK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Project Angel Parent in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. William Blair started coverage on shares of Project Angel Parent in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Barclays began coverage on shares of Project Angel Parent in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on Project Angel Parent in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Project Angel Parent in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.38.

NYSE:MLNK opened at $27.23 on Friday. Project Angel Parent has a 12-month low of $23.00 and a 12-month high of $27.43.

MeridianLink Inc is a cloud-based technology company which enables banks, credit unions, mortgage lenders, specialty lending providers and consumer reporting agencies to streamline loan decision making, loan origination, and customer collection workflows. MeridianLink Inc is based in Costa Mesa, Calif.

