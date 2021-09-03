Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.430-$0.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.410. The company issued revenue guidance of $510 million-$530 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $537.21 million.Progyny also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $0.030-$0.070 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PGNY. Barclays lifted their target price on Progyny from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Progyny from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Progyny from $64.00 to $59.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Guggenheim cut Progyny from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $59.50.

Get Progyny alerts:

Progyny stock traded up $1.26 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $57.74. The stock had a trading volume of 525,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 935,604. Progyny has a 12 month low of $23.56 and a 12 month high of $66.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $54.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a PE ratio of 74.03 and a beta of 1.79.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.10. Progyny had a return on equity of 27.18% and a net margin of 17.40%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Progyny will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO David J. Schlanger sold 34,691 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.61, for a total transaction of $1,790,402.51. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,309 shares in the company, valued at $5,951,097.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Jennifer Bealer sold 1,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.40, for a total value of $108,852.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 92,718 shares in the company, valued at $5,229,295.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,440,375 shares of company stock worth $86,577,994 over the last 90 days. 19.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Progyny stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) by 41.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 689,333 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200,480 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.77% of Progyny worth $40,671,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.54% of the company’s stock.

Progyny Company Profile

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

Featured Article: What is a conference call?



Receive News & Ratings for Progyny Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progyny and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.