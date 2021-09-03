PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG) Shares Purchased by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG) by 7.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 165,781 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,185 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.25% of PROG worth $7,979,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PRG. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in PROG during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $156,634,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in PROG by 531.8% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,023,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,301,000 after buying an additional 861,388 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in PROG by 347.9% during the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,101,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,703,000 after buying an additional 855,932 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in PROG by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,557,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,471,000 after buying an additional 745,544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in PROG by 68.9% during the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,452,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,861,000 after buying an additional 592,167 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.69% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Douglas C. Curling acquired 2,500 shares of PROG stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $43.11 per share, with a total value of $107,775.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven A. Michaels acquired 7,500 shares of PROG stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $42.91 per share, with a total value of $321,825.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 12,500 shares of company stock valued at $536,825 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

PROG stock opened at $47.60 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 3.24. PROG Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $41.27 and a one year high of $67.20.

PROG (NYSE:PRG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.23. PROG had a net margin of 9.82% and a return on equity of 29.18%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PROG Holdings, Inc. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on PRG. Raymond James reduced their target price on PROG from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PROG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. TheStreet raised PROG from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on PROG from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.00.

About PROG

PROG Holdings, Inc (NYSE:PRG) is a financial technology holding company based in Salt Lake City, Utah with three business segments: Progressive Leasing, which offers lease-to-own transactions primarily to credit-challenged consumers through e-commerce and point-of-sale retail partners, via online, mobile, and in-store solutions; Vive Financial, which provides consumers who may not qualify for traditional prime lending with a variety of second-look, revolving credit products through private label and branded credit cards; and Four Technologies, which provides consumers of all credit backgrounds Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) options through four interest-free installments via its platform, Four.

