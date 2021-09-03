PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG) Shares Purchased by New York State Common Retirement Fund

Posted by on Sep 3rd, 2021

New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG) by 7.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 165,781 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,185 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.25% of PROG worth $7,979,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PRG. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in PROG during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $156,634,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in PROG by 531.8% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,023,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,301,000 after buying an additional 861,388 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in PROG by 347.9% during the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,101,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,703,000 after buying an additional 855,932 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in PROG by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,557,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,471,000 after buying an additional 745,544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in PROG by 68.9% during the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,452,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,861,000 after buying an additional 592,167 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.69% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Douglas C. Curling acquired 2,500 shares of PROG stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $43.11 per share, with a total value of $107,775.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven A. Michaels acquired 7,500 shares of PROG stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $42.91 per share, with a total value of $321,825.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 12,500 shares of company stock valued at $536,825 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

PROG stock opened at $47.60 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 3.24. PROG Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $41.27 and a one year high of $67.20.

PROG (NYSE:PRG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.23. PROG had a net margin of 9.82% and a return on equity of 29.18%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PROG Holdings, Inc. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on PRG. Raymond James reduced their target price on PROG from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PROG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. TheStreet raised PROG from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on PROG from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.00.

About PROG

PROG Holdings, Inc (NYSE:PRG) is a financial technology holding company based in Salt Lake City, Utah with three business segments: Progressive Leasing, which offers lease-to-own transactions primarily to credit-challenged consumers through e-commerce and point-of-sale retail partners, via online, mobile, and in-store solutions; Vive Financial, which provides consumers who may not qualify for traditional prime lending with a variety of second-look, revolving credit products through private label and branded credit cards; and Four Technologies, which provides consumers of all credit backgrounds Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) options through four interest-free installments via its platform, Four.

Recommended Story: History of the Euro STOXX 50 Index

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for PROG (NYSE:PRG)

Receive News & Ratings for PROG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PROG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.