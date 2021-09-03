Princeton Global Asset Management LLC Decreases Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 27.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 37,153 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 13,980 shares during the period. Apple comprises 1.5% of Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $5,088,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Milestone Resources Group Ltd lifted its holdings in Apple by 57.7% during the 2nd quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 216 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Apple during the 1st quarter worth approximately $72,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC raised its position in shares of Apple by 585.7% during the 2nd quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 576 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the period. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd raised its position in shares of Apple by 135.6% during the 1st quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 655 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the period. Finally, Cordant Inc. raised its position in shares of Apple by 60.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 805 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. 56.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 14,877 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.99, for a total value of $2,171,893.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 2,386,440 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.58, for a total value of $354,577,255.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,418,317 shares of company stock worth $359,229,278. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Apple from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Loop Capital raised their target price on Apple from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Apple to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $157.79.

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $153.65 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $103.10 and a fifty-two week high of $154.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $145.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $133.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $2.54 trillion, a P/E ratio of 30.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.20.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.29. Apple had a return on equity of 131.01% and a net margin of 25.00%. The company had revenue of $81.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.48 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.83%.

Apple Profile

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

