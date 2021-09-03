Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.500-$2.600 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.430. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.32 billion-$1.43 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.46 billion.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Premier in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Premier from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Premier from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. TheStreet raised shares of Premier from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Premier from an overweight rating to an underweight rating and cut their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $39.75.

NASDAQ PINC opened at $37.05 on Friday. Premier has a 52-week low of $30.13 and a 52-week high of $38.77. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a PE ratio of 14.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.25.

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $481.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $438.30 million. Premier had a net margin of 18.05% and a return on equity of 13.74%. Premier’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Premier will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is an increase from Premier’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. Premier’s payout ratio is presently 36.04%.

In other Premier news, CFO Craig S. Mckasson sold 104,014 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.07, for a total transaction of $3,959,812.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP David Alfred Hargraves sold 2,860 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.09, for a total transaction of $106,077.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 43,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,627,286.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Premier stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC) by 40.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,336 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,728 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC’s holdings in Premier were worth $996,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.88% of the company’s stock.

Premier Company Profile

Premier, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare improvement solutions. It operates through the Supply Chain Services and Performance Services segments: The Supply Chain Services segment includes healthcare group purchasing organization (GPO) programs in the United States, supply chain co-management, and direct sourcing activities.

