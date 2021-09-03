Premier Financial Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFBI) Shares Sold by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management lowered its position in Premier Financial Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFBI) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 88,327 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,100 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned 0.60% of Premier Financial Bancorp worth $1,488,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Premier Financial Bancorp by 7.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 836,781 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,557,000 after purchasing an additional 55,405 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Premier Financial Bancorp by 5.6% during the first quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 366,099 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,806,000 after purchasing an additional 19,330 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Premier Financial Bancorp by 14.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 204,947 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,809,000 after purchasing an additional 25,864 shares in the last quarter. Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Premier Financial Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $774,000. Finally, WBI Investments lifted its stake in shares of Premier Financial Bancorp by 78.4% during the first quarter. WBI Investments now owns 34,753 shares of the bank’s stock worth $646,000 after purchasing an additional 15,278 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PFBI opened at $18.06 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.71. The stock has a market cap of $267.38 million, a PE ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.81. Premier Financial Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.10 and a 12 month high of $19.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st.

Premier Financial Bancorp, Inc is a multi-bank holding company, which engages in the provision of community banking services through its subsidiaries. Its services include personal and business checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposits, safe deposit boxes, loans, debit and credit cards, mobile and online banking, digital wallet, business lending, and treasury management.

