Praxis Precision Medicines (NASDAQ:PRAX) Shares Gap Up to $19.70

Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAX)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $19.70, but opened at $21.58. Praxis Precision Medicines shares last traded at $20.92, with a volume of 204 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts have commented on PRAX shares. Bank of America started coverage on Praxis Precision Medicines in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Praxis Precision Medicines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.25.

Get Praxis Precision Medicines alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $938.53 million and a PE ratio of -1.44. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.65.

Praxis Precision Medicines (NASDAQ:PRAX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.88) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by ($0.20). Research analysts anticipate that Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. will post -3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Praxis Precision Medicines news, major shareholder Parallel Master Fund L.P. Bsof sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.78, for a total value of $631,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marcio Souza bought 9,542 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.79 per share, with a total value of $150,668.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 411,250 shares of company stock worth $7,622,955 in the last 90 days. 8.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines by 204.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 864 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines by 106.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 988 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines during the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines by 156.7% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,802 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines by 207,350.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 8,294 shares during the last quarter. 96.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Praxis Precision Medicines (NASDAQ:PRAX)

Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for central nervous system disorders characterized by neuronal imbalance. Its lead product candidates include PRAX-114, an extrasynaptic-preferring GABAA receptor positive allosteric modulator that is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of major depressive disorder and perimenopausal depression; and PRAX-944, a selective small molecule inhibitor of T-type calcium channels, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of essential tremor.

Further Reading: Terms to Better Understand Call Options



Receive News & Ratings for Praxis Precision Medicines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Praxis Precision Medicines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.