Poshmark, Inc. (NASDAQ:POSH) COO John Michael Mcdonald Sells 1,674 Shares of Stock

Poshmark, Inc. (NASDAQ:POSH) COO John Michael Mcdonald sold 1,674 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.52, for a total value of $47,742.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 51,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,456,573.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

John Michael Mcdonald also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 2nd, John Michael Mcdonald sold 4,936 shares of Poshmark stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.96, for a total value of $216,986.56.

Shares of Poshmark stock opened at $27.69 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $35.97 and a 200 day moving average of $42.84. Poshmark, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.62 and a 12 month high of $104.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.15.

Poshmark (NASDAQ:POSH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The clothing resale marketplace reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $81.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.33 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Poshmark, Inc. will post -0.45 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. MKM Partners cut their target price on Poshmark from $83.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Poshmark from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Poshmark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Poshmark from $58.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Poshmark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.88.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FIL Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Poshmark in the 1st quarter valued at about $9,710,000. Zimmer Partners LP purchased a new stake in Poshmark during the first quarter worth approximately $609,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Poshmark during the first quarter worth approximately $997,000. Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC purchased a new stake in Poshmark during the first quarter worth approximately $3,448,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Poshmark during the first quarter worth approximately $4,704,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.59% of the company’s stock.

Poshmark Company Profile

Poshmark, Inc operates as a social marketplace for new and secondhand style products in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers apparel, footwear, home, beauty, and pet products, as well as accessories. As of December 31, 2020, it had 6.5 million active buyers. The company was formerly known as GoshPosh, Inc and changed its name to Poshmark, Inc in 2011.

