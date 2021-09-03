Poseida Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTX) Shares Gap Down to $8.55

Poseida Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTX)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $8.55, but opened at $8.29. Poseida Therapeutics shares last traded at $8.29, with a volume of 101 shares changing hands.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Poseida Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Poseida Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Poseida Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th.

The stock has a market cap of $516.17 million and a P/E ratio of -3.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 7.51 and a current ratio of 7.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.94 and its 200 day moving average is $9.22.

Poseida Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.11). Equities research analysts predict that Poseida Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.81 EPS for the current year.

In other Poseida Therapeutics news, insider Matthew A. Spear sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.44, for a total value of $37,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $193,378.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Eric Ostertag sold 20,563 shares of Poseida Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.77, for a total value of $200,900.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,563 shares of company stock valued at $273,821 over the last three months. Insiders own 19.03% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Poseida Therapeutics by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 939 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Poseida Therapeutics by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 18,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 1,196 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Poseida Therapeutics by 326.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,409 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Poseida Therapeutics by 76.0% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 2,564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Poseida Therapeutics by 2.0% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 165,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,580,000 after acquiring an additional 3,230 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.01% of the company’s stock.

Poseida Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for patients with high unmet medical needs. The company is developing P-BCMA-101, an autologous chimeric antigen receptor T cell (CAR-T) targeting B cell maturation antigen that is in Phase II clinical trial; P-PSMA-101, an autologous CAR-T product candidate for the treatment of patients with metastatic castrate resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC) is in Phase I clinical trials; P-BCMA-ALLO1, an allogeneic CAR-T product candidate to treat relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma patients; P-MUC1C-ALLO1, an allogeneic CAR-T product candidate for multiple solid tumor indications; and P-PSMA-ALLO1, an allogeneic CAR-T product candidate for treating mCRPC.

