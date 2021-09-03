PolkaWar Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $242,177.00 (PWAR)

PolkaWar (CURRENCY:PWAR) traded 15.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 2nd. PolkaWar has a total market cap of $2.34 million and $242,177.00 worth of PolkaWar was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PolkaWar coin can currently be purchased for $0.20 or 0.00000410 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, PolkaWar has traded down 21.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002058 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002530 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $31.24 or 0.00064281 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $64.03 or 0.00131749 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $76.06 or 0.00156486 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 28.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,676.18 or 0.07563683 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00003254 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $48,553.53 or 0.99898072 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $409.07 or 0.00841653 BTC.

About PolkaWar

PolkaWar’s total supply is 89,999,016 coins and its circulating supply is 11,749,016 coins. PolkaWar’s official Twitter account is @polkawarnft

Buying and Selling PolkaWar

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PolkaWar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PolkaWar should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PolkaWar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

