PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. Takes Position in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $136,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SNY. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 45.7% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,384,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,865,000 after purchasing an additional 1,376,204 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Sanofi by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,098,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $746,766,000 after acquiring an additional 1,348,956 shares during the last quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. purchased a new position in Sanofi in the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,356,000. Cullen Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Sanofi in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,921,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Sanofi by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,411,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,821,000 after acquiring an additional 353,665 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Sanofi alerts:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SNY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a report on Friday, July 30th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Sanofi in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a report on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sanofi currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.00.

Shares of SNY opened at $52.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $132.63 billion, a PE ratio of 19.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.01. Sanofi has a 1-year low of $44.76 and a 1-year high of $54.26.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $10.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.29 billion. Sanofi had a net margin of 16.02% and a return on equity of 24.31%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sanofi will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Sanofi news, major shareholder Sanofi acquired 66,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.00 per share, with a total value of $1,000,005.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Sanofi Profile

Sanofi engages in the research, production, and distribution of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following business segments: Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Healthcare, and Vaccines. The Pharmaceuticals segment comprises the commercial operations of the following global franchises: specialty care, diabetes and cardiovascular, established prescription products and generics, and research, development, and production activities.

Recommended Story: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Receive News & Ratings for Sanofi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanofi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.