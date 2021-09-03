PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. Purchases New Holdings in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $106,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Snap-on in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in Snap-on in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Snap-on by 76.3% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 164 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its position in Snap-on by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Snap-on in the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Institutional investors own 82.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Snap-on alerts:

Shares of SNA opened at $228.22 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $223.51 and its 200-day moving average is $228.32. Snap-on Incorporated has a 12 month low of $138.94 and a 12 month high of $259.99. The firm has a market cap of $12.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $3.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.58. Snap-on had a net margin of 19.15% and a return on equity of 20.51%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $976.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.91 EPS. Snap-on’s quarterly revenue was up 49.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Snap-on Incorporated will post 14.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a $1.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $4.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. Snap-on’s payout ratio is presently 42.30%.

In other Snap-on news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 24,492 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.29, for a total value of $5,566,786.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 3,612 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.34, for a total transaction of $871,720.08. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

SNA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Snap-on from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $232.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and set a $240.00 price target on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Snap-on currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $197.67.

About Snap-on

Snap-On, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of tools, equipment, diagnostics, repair information, and systems solutions for professional users performing critical tasks. Its products and services include hand and power tools, tool storage, diagnostics software, handheld and PC-based diagnostic products, information and management systems, shop equipment and other solutions for vehicle dealerships and repair centers, as well as for customers in industries, such as aviation and aerospace, agriculture, construction, government and military, mining, natural resources, power generation and technical education.

Recommended Story: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA).

Receive News & Ratings for Snap-on Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap-on and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.