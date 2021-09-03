PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. Invests $129,000 in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $129,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covington Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Airbnb by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 2,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Airbnb by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 841 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Airbnb by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 1,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its holdings in Airbnb by 50.3% in the 2nd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, Northeast Investment Management boosted its holdings in Airbnb by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northeast Investment Management now owns 1,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.22% of the company’s stock.

In other Airbnb news, CAO David C. Bernstein sold 5,032 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.12, for a total value of $750,371.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Dave Stephenson sold 15,203 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.28, for a total transaction of $2,406,330.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 309,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,990,667.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,294,601 shares of company stock valued at $483,624,376. 36.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ ABNB opened at $157.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $146.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $160.90. Airbnb, Inc. has a 52-week low of $121.50 and a 52-week high of $219.94. The company has a market cap of $98.82 billion and a PE ratio of -10.12.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.36. On average, analysts forecast that Airbnb, Inc. will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Airbnb from $198.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Airbnb from $180.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Airbnb from $149.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Airbnb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Airbnb from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $170.06.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

