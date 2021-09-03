PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. Buys Shares of 1,067 Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 1,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $143,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 27.0% in the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Truadvice LLC grew its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Truadvice LLC now owns 2,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $650,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hills Bank & Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 1,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. 71.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE KMB opened at $140.45 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $135.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $134.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.93, a PEG ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.54. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a one year low of $128.02 and a one year high of $156.43.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.77 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 308.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.20 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a $1.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is 58.91%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on KMB shares. UBS Group started coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $135.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Kimberly-Clark from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kimberly-Clark has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $142.43.

In other news, insider Aaron Powell sold 29,534 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.51, for a total transaction of $4,120,288.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Kimberly K. Underhill sold 19,018 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.84, for a total value of $2,583,405.12. Following the sale, the insider now owns 62,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,427,785.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional (KCP). The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

