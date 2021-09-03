PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. Buys New Stake in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,245 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $100,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of OMC. Parnassus Investments CA purchased a new position in shares of Omnicom Group during the 1st quarter worth $93,830,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,342,541 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,434,248,000 after purchasing an additional 702,552 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 80.3% during the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,520,566 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $112,750,000 after purchasing an additional 677,070 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 1,544.6% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 586,342 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,477,000 after purchasing an additional 550,690 shares during the period. Finally, Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY purchased a new position in shares of Omnicom Group during the 2nd quarter worth $41,190,000. 85.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OMC stock opened at $74.34 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $15.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.95, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.37. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.50 and a 52 week high of $86.38.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The business services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.08. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 35.92% and a net margin of 9.65%. The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 6.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 21st will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 20th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.77%. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.45%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Omnicom Group from $79.00 to $76.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Omnicom Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.50.

Omnicom Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the management and provision of advertising agencies. The firm offers marketing and corporate communications services. Its agency networks operates in the advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services industry, which are organized into regions, such as the Americas, EMEA and Asia-Pacific.

