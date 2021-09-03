PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. Acquires New Shares in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 3,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CAG. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Conagra Brands by 6.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,908,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,350,163,000 after acquiring an additional 2,305,698 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in Conagra Brands by 26.5% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 9,392,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,164,000 after acquiring an additional 1,969,117 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Conagra Brands by 113.4% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,843,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,913,000 after acquiring an additional 1,510,883 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Conagra Brands by 11.1% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 10,750,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,073,549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in Conagra Brands by 30.5% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,684,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,539,000 after acquiring an additional 860,057 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.88% of the company’s stock.

Conagra Brands stock opened at $33.47 on Friday. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.25 and a twelve month high of $39.09. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.88.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 12th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.02. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 11.61%. The business had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were issued a $0.3125 dividend. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 2nd. This is a positive change from Conagra Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 47.35%.

In related news, Director Richard H. Lenny acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $34.14 per share, for a total transaction of $341,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 128,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,378,830.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Colleen Batcheler sold 6,210 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.96, for a total transaction of $217,101.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

CAG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Conagra Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $39.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Conagra Brands from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Conagra Brands from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Bank of America lowered Conagra Brands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $44.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Conagra Brands from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.90.

Conagra Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of processed and packaged foods. It operates through the following segments: Grocery and Snacks; Refrigerated and Frozen; International; and Foodservice. The Grocery and Snacks segment includes branded, shelf stable food products sold in various retail channels in the United States.

