PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Reduces Stock Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 682,625 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 11,228 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned 0.06% of The TJX Companies worth $46,024,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clarius Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The TJX Companies during the second quarter worth about $850,000. Keel Point LLC bought a new position in The TJX Companies in the second quarter worth about $557,000. Tredje AP fonden raised its stake in The TJX Companies by 26.3% in the second quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 72,000 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $4,854,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC raised its stake in The TJX Companies by 10.0% in the second quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 14,071 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $949,000 after buying an additional 1,279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meristem Family Wealth LLC bought a new position in The TJX Companies in the second quarter worth about $209,000. Institutional investors own 76.96% of the company’s stock.

Get The TJX Companies alerts:

TJX stock opened at $71.87 on Friday. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.06 and a 12 month high of $76.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $69.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.30. The stock has a market cap of $86.43 billion, a PE ratio of 34.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.98.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $12.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.98 billion. The TJX Companies had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 49.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 81.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.18) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Scott Goldenberg sold 39,643 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.98, for a total transaction of $2,893,146.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 145,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,647,563.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 72,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.07, for a total transaction of $5,373,482.22. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 261,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,397,081.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

TJX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of The TJX Companies from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of The TJX Companies from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. MKM Partners raised their target price on shares of The TJX Companies from $79.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of The TJX Companies from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on shares of The TJX Companies from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, The TJX Companies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.75.

About The TJX Companies

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

Read More: The risks of owning bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TJX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX).

Receive News & Ratings for The TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.