PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $42.82 Million Stock Holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. trimmed its position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 2.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 148,097 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,903 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Linde were worth $42,816,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Clarius Group LLC increased its position in Linde by 96.7% in the second quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,652 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Linde by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 4,938 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,428,000 after buying an additional 597 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC grew its position in shares of Linde by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 1,038 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Linde by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 189,928 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $54,908,000 after purchasing an additional 19,246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meristem Family Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Linde by 291.7% during the 2nd quarter. Meristem Family Wealth LLC now owns 2,844 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $822,000 after purchasing an additional 2,118 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Linde alerts:

Shares of NYSE LIN opened at $315.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $300.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $287.88. Linde plc has a one year low of $214.14 and a one year high of $316.29. The firm has a market cap of $162.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.78.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.17. Linde had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 11.37%. The firm had revenue of $7.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.90 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Linde plc will post 10.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is 51.52%.

LIN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Linde from $309.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Baader Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Sunday, May 16th. Vertical Research upgraded Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $330.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Linde in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, boosted their target price on Linde from $333.00 to $358.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Linde presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $335.23.

Linde Company Profile

Linde Plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

Featured Story: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Linde plc (NYSE:LIN).

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.