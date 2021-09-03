PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $38.16 Million Position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD) by 21.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 482,899 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 84,724 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $38,164,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Advisory Service Inc. boosted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 90.1% during the second quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 424 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter worth $37,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 320.2% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter worth $44,000.

ESGD opened at $82.05 on Friday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $60.78 and a fifty-two week high of $82.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $79.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.85.

