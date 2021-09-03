PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Decreases Position in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 268,729 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,336 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $49,483,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TT. Manchester Financial Inc. boosted its position in Trane Technologies by 310.5% during the first quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Trane Technologies during the second quarter worth $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 265.3% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors own 71.57% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on TT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Trane Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $160.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Trane Technologies from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Barclays upped their price target on Trane Technologies from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Trane Technologies from $164.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Trane Technologies from $196.00 to $214.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Trane Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $186.15.

In other news, insider Michael W. Lamach sold 213,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.00, for a total value of $39,269,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Michael W. Lamach sold 126,724 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.45, for a total value of $25,021,653.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 351,249 shares of company stock worth $66,404,523. 0.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE TT opened at $201.05 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $47.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.92. Trane Technologies plc has a 12-month low of $115.28 and a 12-month high of $207.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $194.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $179.38.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.02. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 21.64% and a net margin of 9.95%. The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.74 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Trane Technologies plc will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trane Technologies Plc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions to enhance the quality, energy, and comfort of air in homes and buildings, transport and protect food and perishables and increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific.

