PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Decreases Holdings in Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) by 0.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 269,591 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 683 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Hill-Rom were worth $30,623,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in Hill-Rom by 3.4% during the second quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,300 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Hill-Rom by 1.5% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,135 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $698,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Hill-Rom by 4.9% during the first quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,462 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in Hill-Rom by 0.7% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 19,449 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,149,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its holdings in Hill-Rom by 43.0% during the second quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 502 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Hill-Rom alerts:

HRC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Hill-Rom from $130.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Bank of America downgraded shares of Hill-Rom from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Hill-Rom from $131.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Hill-Rom from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Hill-Rom has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $135.33.

NYSE:HRC opened at $151.80 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $126.09 and a 200 day moving average of $115.82. Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $80.31 and a 52 week high of $152.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.58.

Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The medical technology company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $717.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $708.33 million. Hill-Rom had a net margin of 8.12% and a return on equity of 21.74%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.95 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. will post 6.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. Hill-Rom’s payout ratio is currently 17.36%.

In other Hill-Rom news, SVP Deborah Rasin sold 10,223 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.67, for a total transaction of $1,131,379.41. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,367,909.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Mary Kay Ladone sold 8,349 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $1,001,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,698 shares in the company, valued at $683,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 27,628 shares of company stock worth $3,288,986. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Hill-Rom Company Profile

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc operates as a medical technology company. The firm focuses on patient care solutions that improve clinical and economic outcomes. It operates through the following segments: Patient Support System, Front Line Care and Surgical Solutions. The Patient Support Systems segment provides bed frames and surfaces, mobility and clinical workflow solutions.

Featured Story: Dual Listing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC).

Receive News & Ratings for Hill-Rom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hill-Rom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.