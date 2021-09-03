PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Boosts Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 492,356 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,979 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned 0.10% of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF worth $40,452,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 91.8% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 748 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 438.5% during the 1st quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the period.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF stock opened at $82.19 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $81.99 and a 52-week high of $83.13. The company’s 50 day moving average is $82.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.27.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

