Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.430-$1.480 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $136.10 million-$136.80 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $134.80 million.

Shares of PLYM traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $23.62. 94,428 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 250,974. Plymouth Industrial REIT has a 52 week low of $11.18 and a 52 week high of $24.04. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The company has a market cap of $724.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.65, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.25.

Get Plymouth Industrial REIT alerts:

Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.66). Plymouth Industrial REIT had a negative return on equity of 5.66% and a negative net margin of 10.58%. Analysts predict that Plymouth Industrial REIT will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PLYM. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $18.25.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 81.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 73,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,479,000 after purchasing an additional 33,164 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 133.4% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 31,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $636,000 after purchasing an additional 18,156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 20.8% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 14,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 2,435 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.93% of the company’s stock.

Plymouth Industrial REIT Company Profile

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of single and multi-tenant distribution centers, warehouses, and light industrial properties. It seeks to acquire properties that provide income and growth, and enhance shareholder value through active asset management, prudent property re-positioning, and disciplined capital deployment.

See Also: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Plymouth Industrial REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plymouth Industrial REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.