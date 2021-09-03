Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.430-$1.480 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $136.10 million-$136.80 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $134.80 million.
Shares of PLYM traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $23.62. 94,428 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 250,974. Plymouth Industrial REIT has a 52 week low of $11.18 and a 52 week high of $24.04. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The company has a market cap of $724.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.65, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.25.
Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.66). Plymouth Industrial REIT had a negative return on equity of 5.66% and a negative net margin of 10.58%. Analysts predict that Plymouth Industrial REIT will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 81.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 73,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,479,000 after purchasing an additional 33,164 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 133.4% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 31,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $636,000 after purchasing an additional 18,156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 20.8% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 14,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 2,435 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.93% of the company’s stock.
Plymouth Industrial REIT Company Profile
Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of single and multi-tenant distribution centers, warehouses, and light industrial properties. It seeks to acquire properties that provide income and growth, and enhance shareholder value through active asset management, prudent property re-positioning, and disciplined capital deployment.
