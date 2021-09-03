Pixelworks (NASDAQ:PXLW) Updates Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Pixelworks (NASDAQ:PXLW) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-0.070-$-0.020 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $14 million-$16 million.

Shares of Pixelworks stock traded down $0.61 on Friday, hitting $6.05. The stock had a trading volume of 123,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,218,831. Pixelworks has a 52-week low of $1.85 and a 52-week high of $7.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $317.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.85 and a beta of 2.06. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.51.

Pixelworks (NASDAQ:PXLW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.02. Pixelworks had a negative return on equity of 40.29% and a negative net margin of 65.70%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.10) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Pixelworks will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on PXLW shares. Citigroup downgraded Pixelworks from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Pixelworks in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Pixelworks from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Roth Capital upped their price objective on Pixelworks from $5.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pixelworks presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $5.58.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Pixelworks stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Pixelworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PXLW) by 104.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,637 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,953 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Pixelworks were worth $47,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.18% of the company’s stock.

Pixelworks, Inc engages in the design and development integrated circuits used in electronic display devices. It offers consumer electronics and professional display products, video delivery, and streaming solutions for content service providers. Its product category comprises of ImageProcessor integrated circuits (ICs), video co-processor ICs, and transcode ICs.

