Pivot Token (PVT) Market Capitalization Hits $2.08 Million

Pivot Token (CURRENCY:PVT) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 3rd. In the last week, Pivot Token has traded 2.4% lower against the US dollar. One Pivot Token coin can now be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. Pivot Token has a total market capitalization of $2.08 million and $431,155.00 worth of Pivot Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Pivot Token Profile

Pivot Token (CRYPTO:PVT) is a coin. It launched on August 7th, 2018. Pivot Token’s total supply is 31,415,926,535 coins and its circulating supply is 5,135,200,000 coins. The official website for Pivot Token is www.pivot.one/pc/about . Pivot Token’s official message board is www.pivot.one/pc/u/5b7c0de402b8755e771e8c62 . Pivot Token’s official Twitter account is @pivot_pvt and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Pivot is a community app for those interested in blockchain and world of cryptocurrency. It serves as a tool for the blockchain investor community to collaborate and communicate freely. Pivot started off in China. The Chinese version launched in March 2018 and the international version was launched in July 2018. The main mission of PVT Community is to empower blockchain investors through the community, discover quality projects. The community members can improve their awareness of the blockchain, collaborate within the community, and ultimately guide their investments and entrepreneurship. “

Pivot Token Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pivot Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pivot Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pivot Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

