Piper Sandler Increases Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) Price Target to $87.00

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) had its price target increased by equities researchers at Piper Sandler from $85.00 to $87.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “above average” rating on the bank’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 19.51% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James decreased their price target on Wintrust Financial from $96.00 to $91.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Wintrust Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Truist Securities upgraded Wintrust Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Wedbush dropped their price target on Wintrust Financial from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Truist raised Wintrust Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $67.00 to $92.00 in a report on Friday, May 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wintrust Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.78.

Shares of NASDAQ WTFC opened at $72.80 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.18. Wintrust Financial has a one year low of $37.28 and a one year high of $87.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.66, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The bank reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $408.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $423.10 million. Wintrust Financial had a return on equity of 12.34% and a net margin of 24.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Wintrust Financial will post 7.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Wintrust Financial news, CFO David L. Stoehr sold 3,590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.95, for a total transaction of $294,200.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WTFC. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 110.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 111,929 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,465,000 after purchasing an additional 58,796 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 202,020 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,279,000 after acquiring an additional 16,050 shares during the last quarter. Weld Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Wintrust Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $338,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Wintrust Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $14,485,000. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Wintrust Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,759,000. 84.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wintrust Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment provides community-oriented, personal and commercial banking services to customers located in its market area.

