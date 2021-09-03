Piper Sandler Increases Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) Price Target to $87.00

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) had its price target increased by equities researchers at Piper Sandler from $85.00 to $87.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “above average” rating on the bank’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 19.51% from the stock’s current price.
Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James decreased their price target on Wintrust Financial from $96.00 to $91.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Wintrust Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Truist Securities upgraded Wintrust Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Wedbush dropped their price target on Wintrust Financial from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Truist raised Wintrust Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $67.00 to $92.00 in a report on Friday, May 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wintrust Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.78.
Shares of NASDAQ WTFC opened at $72.80 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.18. Wintrust Financial has a one year low of $37.28 and a one year high of $87.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.66, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.
In other Wintrust Financial news, CFO David L. Stoehr sold 3,590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.95, for a total transaction of $294,200.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WTFC. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 110.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 111,929 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,465,000 after purchasing an additional 58,796 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 202,020 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,279,000 after acquiring an additional 16,050 shares during the last quarter. Weld Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Wintrust Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $338,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Wintrust Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $14,485,000. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Wintrust Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,759,000. 84.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Wintrust Financial
Wintrust Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment provides community-oriented, personal and commercial banking services to customers located in its market area.
