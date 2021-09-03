Piper Sandler Increases UDR (NYSE:UDR) Price Target to $58.00

UDR (NYSE:UDR) had its price target lifted by investment analysts at Piper Sandler from $49.00 to $58.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective points to a potential upside of 4.58% from the company’s current price. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for UDR’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.57 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.21 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on UDR. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on UDR from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on UDR from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on UDR in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on UDR from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Truist increased their target price on UDR from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, UDR has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.67.

NYSE:UDR opened at $55.46 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.03, a current ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $52.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.17. UDR has a 52 week low of $29.34 and a 52 week high of $56.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,109.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 0.76.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.45). UDR had a return on equity of 1.40% and a net margin of 1.31%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that UDR will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other UDR news, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 60,000 shares of UDR stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.98, for a total value of $2,998,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,133,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,663,625.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Tracy L. Hofmeister sold 2,000 shares of UDR stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total transaction of $101,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,794 shares in the company, valued at approximately $494,597. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 192,000 shares of company stock valued at $10,286,250. Corporate insiders own 2.69% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in UDR in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in UDR by 422.7% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 784 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in UDR in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in UDR in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in UDR by 727.4% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 935 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.76% of the company’s stock.

UDR Company Profile

UDR, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, operates, acquires, renovates, develops, redevelops, disposes of, and manages multifamily apartment communities. It engages in the multi-family real estate investment trust business. It operates through the Same-Store Communities and Non-Mature Communities/Other segments.

