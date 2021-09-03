Piper Sandler Equities Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO)

Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler upped their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Patterson Companies in a report issued on Tuesday, August 31st. Piper Sandler analyst J. Bednar now expects that the company will earn $0.45 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.43. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Patterson Companies’ FY2022 earnings at $2.04 EPS.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 2nd. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. Patterson Companies had a net margin of 2.64% and a return on equity of 20.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.33 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Patterson Companies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. TheStreet raised Patterson Companies from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Patterson Companies from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

Patterson Companies stock opened at $32.10 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Patterson Companies has a 1 year low of $22.15 and a 1 year high of $37.37. The company has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of 19.94, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.60. The company’s 50-day moving average is $30.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.07.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 23rd were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 22nd. Patterson Companies’s payout ratio is 54.45%.

In related news, VP Les B. Korsh sold 4,577 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.68, for a total value of $163,307.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PDCO. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Patterson Companies by 16.4% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 461,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,745,000 after acquiring an additional 64,862 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Patterson Companies during the first quarter valued at approximately $756,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Patterson Companies by 8.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,139,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,903,000 after buying an additional 896,133 shares in the last quarter. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in Patterson Companies during the first quarter worth $1,893,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Patterson Companies during the first quarter worth $140,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

About Patterson Companies

Patterson Cos., Inc engages in dental and animal health supplies. It operates through the following segments: Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate. The Dental segment provides consumable dental products, equipment and software, turnkey digital solutions an value-added services to dentists and dental laboratories.

