Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Shares Acquired by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 838,958 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,832 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $136,347,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Scout Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,543,000. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 26.8% during the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 14,811 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $2,352,000 after buying an additional 3,132 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 721,234 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $114,546,000 after buying an additional 30,904 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK grew its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 135,252 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $21,981,000 after purchasing an additional 8,049 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 387,372 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $61,525,000 after purchasing an additional 18,021 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.77% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $204.00 to $184.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Scotiabank upgraded Pioneer Natural Resources from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $175.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Raymond James lifted their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $245.00 to $253.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Pioneer Natural Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $156.00 to $202.00 in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $224.00 to $231.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.57.

NYSE PXD opened at $149.85 on Friday. Pioneer Natural Resources has a fifty-two week low of $76.58 and a fifty-two week high of $175.37. The stock has a market cap of $36.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.92. The business has a fifty day moving average of $150.62 and a 200-day moving average of $154.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The oil and gas development company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by ($0.01). Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 7.67% and a net margin of 3.49%. The company had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.47 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.32) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 298.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 12.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 136.59%.

Pioneer Natural Resources Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Co Operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses in the operation of Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

