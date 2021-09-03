Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHI) Short Interest Up 14.0% in August

Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHI) saw a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 5,700 shares, a growth of 14.0% from the July 29th total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 50,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
MHI stock opened at $12.60 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.67. Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund has a 52 week low of $11.26 and a 52 week high of $13.21.
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th were paid a $0.038 dividend. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 18th.
About Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund
Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal securities. It seeks to invest in securities across the credit rating and maturity spectrum.
See Also: What is a stock portfolio tracker?
Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.