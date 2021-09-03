Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHI) Short Interest Up 14.0% in August

Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHI) saw a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 5,700 shares, a growth of 14.0% from the July 29th total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 50,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

MHI stock opened at $12.60 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.67. Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund has a 52 week low of $11.26 and a 52 week high of $13.21.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th were paid a $0.038 dividend. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 18th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MHI. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund in the first quarter valued at about $94,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund in the second quarter valued at about $151,000. Integrated Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund by 12.4% in the second quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,368 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365 shares in the last quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund by 13.3% in the first quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 21,359 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund by 3.7% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 65,902 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $815,000 after acquiring an additional 2,343 shares in the last quarter.

About Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund

Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal securities. It seeks to invest in securities across the credit rating and maturity spectrum.

