Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) Short Interest Update

Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 17,180,000 shares, a decrease of 14.1% from the July 29th total of 20,010,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,920,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days. Approximately 3.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna dropped their target price on Pinterest from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Pinterest from $76.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. dropped their price target on Pinterest from $85.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. MKM Partners lowered their price objective on Pinterest from $90.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on Pinterest from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Pinterest presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.02.

PINS traded down $0.72 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $56.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 66,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,351,115. Pinterest has a fifty-two week low of $32.49 and a fifty-two week high of $89.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.20 billion, a PE ratio of 270.86 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.60.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.36. Pinterest had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 7.18%. Equities analysts expect that Pinterest will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.36, for a total transaction of $676,320.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Tseli Lily Yang sold 2,823 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.43, for a total value of $153,655.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 963,470 shares of company stock worth $68,318,722. Insiders own 8.45% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PINS. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 382,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,190,000 after acquiring an additional 10,184 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in Pinterest by 35.4% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 22,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,681,000 after buying an additional 5,943 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in Pinterest during the first quarter valued at about $262,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in Pinterest by 13.0% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 18,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,385,000 after buying an additional 2,149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Pinterest by 51.0% during the first quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 9,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $687,000 after buying an additional 3,134 shares in the last quarter. 55.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pinterest Company Profile

Pinterest, Inc engages in the operation of a pinboard-style photo-sharing website. It allows users to create and manage theme-based image collections such as events, interests, and hobbies. The company was founded by Benjamin Silbermann, Paul C. Sciarra, and Evan Sharp in October 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

