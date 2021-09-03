PIMCO Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:PMF) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:PMF) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, September 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.054 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, October 1st. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 10th.

Shares of PMF stock remained flat at $$15.38 during trading on Friday. 17,638 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,600. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.70. PIMCO Municipal Income Fund has a 12 month low of $12.86 and a 12 month high of $15.50.

Get PIMCO Municipal Income Fund alerts:

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:PMF) by 4.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 96,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,716 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund were worth $1,435,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund operates as a mutual fund-closed end investment. Its portfolio includes investment in municipal bonds. The company was founded on May 10, 2001 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Article: What is Depreciation?

Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.