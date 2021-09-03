PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.07 (NYSE:PFN)

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II (NYSE:PFN) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, September 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.072 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, October 1st. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 10th.

Shares of PFN traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.59. The company had a trading volume of 9,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 271,570. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.69. PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II has a 52-week low of $8.87 and a 52-week high of $11.45.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II (NYSE:PFN) by 24.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 403,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 78,912 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II were worth $4,429,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II operates as a closed end investment trust. It engages in the provision of current income, consistent with the preservation of capital. The company was founded on October 29, 2004 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

