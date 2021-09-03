Pickle Finance Hits One Day Trading Volume of $3.47 Million (PICKLE)

Pickle Finance (CURRENCY:PICKLE) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on September 3rd. Pickle Finance has a market cap of $17.59 million and $3.47 million worth of Pickle Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pickle Finance coin can currently be purchased for about $10.66 or 0.00021248 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Pickle Finance has traded up 9.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $31.09 or 0.00061950 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001992 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00002938 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.06 or 0.00014069 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001994 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65.02 or 0.00129546 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $403.79 or 0.00804545 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.51 or 0.00046849 BTC.

Pickle Finance Coin Profile

PICKLE is a coin. It launched on September 11th, 2020. Pickle Finance’s total supply is 1,655,699 coins and its circulating supply is 1,649,641 coins. Pickle Finance’s official website is pickle.finance . Pickle Finance’s official Twitter account is @picklefinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Pickle protocol uses farming incentives, vaults, and governance to bring stablecoins closer to their pegs. By distributing PICKLEs to Uniswap LPs of different stablecoin pools, capital movement between stablecoins is encouraged. pVaults, short for Pickle Vaults, will utilize different active strategies including leveraged flash loans to short off-peg stablecoins, to generate returns for pVault owners and the protocol. PICKLE is also used for governance to control the monetary policy of the system. “

