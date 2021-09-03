PIBBLE Price Down 1.8% Over Last 7 Days (PIB)

PIBBLE (CURRENCY:PIB) traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 3rd. One PIBBLE coin can now be bought for about $0.0020 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, PIBBLE has traded down 1.8% against the US dollar. PIBBLE has a market cap of $35.50 million and $55,054.00 worth of PIBBLE was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

PIB is a coin. PIBBLE’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,204,190,000 coins. The official message board for PIBBLE is medium.com/@pibbleio . The Reddit community for PIBBLE is https://reddit.com/r/Pibbleio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PIBBLE’s official Twitter account is @pibbleio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for PIBBLE is www.pibble.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The PIBBLE project, a decentralized and shared platform that protects the value of the creations aims to challenge the status quo in which most of the users don’t recognize that the images they upload daily on social media such as Facebook, Instagram, etc. can be a great asset to them. By developing a decentralized image market through a cryptocurrency called PIBBLE, the platform aims to create a blockchain-based image ecosystem which can allow images to be circulated and distributed on the PIBBLE market platform. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PIBBLE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PIBBLE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PIBBLE using one of the exchanges listed above.

