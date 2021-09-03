Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) Shares Bought by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 212,837 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 5,931 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Photronics were worth $2,737,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in Photronics by 7.0% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 73,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $941,000 after acquiring an additional 4,800 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Photronics by 34,171.4% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,394 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 14,352 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in Photronics by 159.4% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 159,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,048,000 after acquiring an additional 97,900 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Photronics by 8.5% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 93,588 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after acquiring an additional 7,298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Photronics by 45.6% in the first quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 192,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,473,000 after acquiring an additional 60,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Photronics alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on PLAB. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Photronics from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Photronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

In related news, CAO Richelle E. Burr sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.97, for a total value of $51,880.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 117,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,529,824.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Christopher J. Progler sold 7,156 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.05, for a total value of $107,697.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 143,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,156,755.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 72,906 shares of company stock worth $1,060,115. Insiders own 3.65% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PLAB opened at $14.81 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $917.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.78 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Photronics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.64 and a 52 week high of $15.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.99.

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The semiconductor company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $170.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $168.33 million. Photronics had a return on equity of 3.93% and a net margin of 6.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Photronics, Inc. will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Photronics Profile

Photronics, Inc manufactures photomasks with high precision photographic quartz or glass plates containing microscopic images of electronic circuits. It manufactures semiconductors and flat-panel displays and is used as masters to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers and FPD substrates during the fabrication of integrated circuits, a variety of FPDs and other types of electrical and optical components.

Further Reading: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLAB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB).

Receive News & Ratings for Photronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Photronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.