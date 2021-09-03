Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) EVP Christopher J. Progler Sells 7,156 Shares

Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) EVP Christopher J. Progler sold 7,156 shares of Photronics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.05, for a total transaction of $107,697.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 143,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,156,755.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of PLAB opened at $14.81 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Photronics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.64 and a twelve month high of $15.15. The company has a market capitalization of $917.91 million, a P/E ratio of 21.78 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.34 and a 200 day moving average of $12.99.

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The semiconductor company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.01. Photronics had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 3.93%. The business had revenue of $170.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $168.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Photronics, Inc. will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PLAB. Strs Ohio grew its position in Photronics by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 73,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $941,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Photronics by 34,171.4% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,394 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 14,352 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of Photronics by 159.4% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 159,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,048,000 after buying an additional 97,900 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Photronics by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 93,588 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after buying an additional 7,298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Photronics by 45.6% during the 1st quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 192,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,473,000 after buying an additional 60,200 shares in the last quarter. 84.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PLAB shares. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Photronics from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Photronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Photronics, Inc manufactures photomasks with high precision photographic quartz or glass plates containing microscopic images of electronic circuits. It manufactures semiconductors and flat-panel displays and is used as masters to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers and FPD substrates during the fabrication of integrated circuits, a variety of FPDs and other types of electrical and optical components.

