Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC) Shares Gap Down to $25.10

Phibro Animal Health Co. (NASDAQ:PAHC)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $25.10, but opened at $24.51. Phibro Animal Health shares last traded at $24.24, with a volume of 600 shares trading hands.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Phibro Animal Health from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Barclays lowered Phibro Animal Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.61. The stock has a market cap of $975.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.73 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 3.04.

Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. Phibro Animal Health had a return on equity of 23.68% and a net margin of 6.53%. Equities analysts expect that Phibro Animal Health Co. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. Phibro Animal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.71%.

In other Phibro Animal Health news, Director E Thomas Corcoran acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $23.68 per share, with a total value of $118,400.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 50.05% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Factorial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 2,899.2% in the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 1,439,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000,000 after buying an additional 1,391,600 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 266.8% in the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 871,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,268,000 after buying an additional 633,981 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Phibro Animal Health in the 2nd quarter valued at about $13,636,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 185.0% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 475,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,721,000 after buying an additional 308,372 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 131,032.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 281,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,142,000 after buying an additional 281,720 shares during the period. 46.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Phibro Animal Health Company Profile (NASDAQ:PAHC)

Phibro Animal Health Corp. engages in the manufacture and supply of animal health and mineral nutrition products. It operates through the following segments: Animal Health, Mineral Nutrition, and Performance Products. The Animal Health segment develops and markets antibacterial, nutritional specialty products, and vaccines.

