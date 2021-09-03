Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.250-$1.320 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.340. The company issued revenue guidance of $840 million-$870 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $850.23 million.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays cut Phibro Animal Health from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Phibro Animal Health from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th.

NASDAQ:PAHC traded down $0.94 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $24.16. 649 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 136,401. The stock has a market capitalization of $978.58 million, a P/E ratio of 18.73 and a beta of 0.49. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. Phibro Animal Health has a 52 week low of $16.27 and a 52 week high of $31.00.

Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. Phibro Animal Health had a return on equity of 23.68% and a net margin of 6.53%. As a group, analysts expect that Phibro Animal Health will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. Phibro Animal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.71%.

In other Phibro Animal Health news, Director E Thomas Corcoran acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $23.68 per share, for a total transaction of $118,400.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 50.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Phibro Animal Health stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Phibro Animal Health Co. (NASDAQ:PAHC) by 210.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 180,782 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 122,489 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.45% of Phibro Animal Health worth $5,222,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 46.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Phibro Animal Health

Phibro Animal Health Corp. engages in the manufacture and supply of animal health and mineral nutrition products. It operates through the following segments: Animal Health, Mineral Nutrition, and Performance Products. The Animal Health segment develops and markets antibacterial, nutritional specialty products, and vaccines.

