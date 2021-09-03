Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR) Shares Up 4.7%

Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR)’s share price shot up 4.7% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $11.05 and last traded at $11.05. 100 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 5,054 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.55.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pharming Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 5.25 and a quick ratio of 4.74. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.19. The company has a market cap of $713.96 million and a PE ratio of 19.05.
About Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR)
Pharming Group N.V., a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops products for the treatment of rare diseases and unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's lead product is Ruconest, a recombinant human C1 esterase inhibitor that is used for the treatment of acute hereditary angioedema.
