Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR) Shares Up 4.7%

Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR)’s share price shot up 4.7% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $11.05 and last traded at $11.05. 100 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 5,054 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.55.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pharming Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 5.25 and a quick ratio of 4.74. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.19. The company has a market cap of $713.96 million and a PE ratio of 19.05.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Pharming Group by 173.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,592 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Pharming Group by 5,208.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Finally, Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Pharming Group during the second quarter valued at about $71,000. 0.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pharming Group N.V., a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops products for the treatment of rare diseases and unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's lead product is Ruconest, a recombinant human C1 esterase inhibitor that is used for the treatment of acute hereditary angioedema.

