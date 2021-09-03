Phala Network (PHA) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $33.15 Million

Phala Network (CURRENCY:PHA) traded up 0% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 3rd. In the last seven days, Phala Network has traded up 1.6% against the dollar. One Phala Network coin can now be bought for about $0.82 or 0.00001629 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Phala Network has a market cap of $223.42 million and approximately $33.15 million worth of Phala Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $31.17 or 0.00061825 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001983 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00002925 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.26 or 0.00014393 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001984 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.23 or 0.00123437 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $397.96 or 0.00789350 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.68 or 0.00046967 BTC.

Phala Network Profile

PHA is a coin. It launched on April 30th, 2020. Phala Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 272,000,000 coins. Phala Network’s official Twitter account is @PhalaNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Phala.Network is designed to guarantee the reliable execution of smart contracts while keeping the data secretly. Confidential contracts run in miner nodes with Trusted Computing capable hardware, which guarantees the secrecy of the contract data. “

Buying and Selling Phala Network

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phala Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Phala Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Phala Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

