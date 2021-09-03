PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc (ISD) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 14th

PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc (NYSE:ISD) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, September 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.105 per share on Friday, October 29th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th.

NYSE:ISD opened at $16.46 on Friday. PGIM High Yield Bond Fund has a 12-month low of $13.41 and a 12-month high of $16.48. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.00.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc (NYSE:ISD) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 805,827 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,465 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund were worth $13,111,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Prudential Short Duration High Yield Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Prudential Investments LLC. The fund is co-managed by Prudential Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of high yield fixed income instruments that are rated below investment grade (Ba1 or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc or BB+ or lower by Standard & Poor's Ratings Services).

