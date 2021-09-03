Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.810-$0.850 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.760. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.60 billion-$5.70 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.58 billion.

Shares of Petco Health and Wellness stock traded down $0.26 during trading on Friday, reaching $21.71. 51,360 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,944,710. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Petco Health and Wellness has a twelve month low of $17.86 and a twelve month high of $31.08. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $20.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.52.

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Petco Health and Wellness will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on WOOF shares. started coverage on Petco Health and Wellness in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a buy rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on Petco Health and Wellness in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a buy rating for the company. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Petco Health and Wellness in a report on Friday, July 16th. They issued an underperform rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group cut their price target on Petco Health and Wellness from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a buy rating on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a report on Sunday, August 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $26.21.

In other Petco Health and Wellness news, major shareholder Aggregator Lp Scooby sold 3,300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.16, for a total transaction of $76,428,000.00. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Petco Health and Wellness stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF) by 133.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 270,874 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 155,085 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.12% of Petco Health and Wellness worth $6,070,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 54.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Petco Health and Wellness

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc operates as a retailer of premium pet consumables, supplies, and companion animals and services. The company also offers grooming, in-store and online training, tele-veterinarian, and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco clinics.

