Persimmon (OTCMKTS:PSMMY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Persimmon (OTCMKTS:PSMMY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Persimmon plc designs, develops and builds residential housing. It operates primarily under brand name Persimmon Homes which offers studio apartments and family homes. The Charles Church brand provides premium homes. The Space4 brand engaged in timber frame manufacturing and Westbury Partnership deals. Persimmon plc is headquartered in Fulford, the United Kingdom. “

Get Persimmon alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Persimmon in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Persimmon to an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Persimmon has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $90.00.

PSMMY opened at $80.80 on Thursday. Persimmon has a 12-month low of $57.90 and a 12-month high of $95.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.61. The company has a market capitalization of $12.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.30 and a beta of 1.56.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 23rd were issued a $6.4916 dividend. This represents a yield of 7.76%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 22nd. Persimmon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 105.66%.

About Persimmon

Persimmon Plc operates as a holding company of the Persimmon Group of companies, which engages in building, designing, and construction of new homes. Its brands include Charles Church, Westbury Partnershisps, Space4, Brickworks, and Tileworks. The company was founded by Duncan Henry Davidson in 1972 and is headquartered in Fulford, the United Kingdom.

Further Reading: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Persimmon (PSMMY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Persimmon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Persimmon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.