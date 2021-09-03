Perpetua Resources’ (PPTA) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Perpetua Resources (TSE:PPTA) in a research note released on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. HC Wainwright currently has a C$12.30 price target on the stock.
Perpetua Resources stock opened at C$6.51 on Monday. Perpetua Resources has a one year low of C$5.95 and a one year high of C$17.50.
Perpetua Resources Company Profile
