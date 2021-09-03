Pernod Ricard (EPA:RI) PT Set at €180.00 by Kepler Capital Markets

Pernod Ricard (EPA:RI) has been assigned a €180.00 ($211.76) price objective by Kepler Capital Markets in a research report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Kepler Capital Markets’ target price indicates a potential downside of 3.25% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a €210.00 ($247.06) price objective on Pernod Ricard in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays set a €223.00 ($262.35) price objective on Pernod Ricard in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group set a €177.00 ($208.24) target price on Pernod Ricard in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €200.00 ($235.29) target price on Pernod Ricard in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €192.00 ($225.88) target price on Pernod Ricard in a report on Thursday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Pernod Ricard has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €197.25 ($232.06).

Shares of RI stock opened at €186.05 ($218.88) on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of €183.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of €174.16. Pernod Ricard has a 12 month low of €107.25 ($126.18) and a 12 month high of €136.25 ($160.29).

Pernod Ricard SA produces and sells wines and spirits worldwide. Its brands include Absolut Vodka, Ricard pastis, Ballantine's, Chivas Regal, Royal Salute, The Glenlivet Scotch whiskies, Jameson Irish whiskey, Martell cognac, Havana Club rum, Beefeater gin, Malibu liqueur, Mumm, and Perrier-JouÃ«t champagnes, as well Jacob's Creek, Brancott Estate, Campo Viejo, and Kenwood wines.

