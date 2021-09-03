PEPS Coin (PEPS) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $397.00

PEPS Coin (CURRENCY:PEPS) traded down 13.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 3rd. One PEPS Coin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0243 or 0.00000048 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. PEPS Coin has a total market capitalization of $1.49 million and $397.00 worth of PEPS Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, PEPS Coin has traded 14% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get PEPS Coin alerts:

PIVX (PIVX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001714 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000755 BTC.

BillionHappiness (BHC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $42.65 or 0.00083987 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Rapids (RPD) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0405 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nyerium (NYEX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About PEPS Coin

PEPS Coin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It launched on October 17th, 2018. PEPS Coin’s total supply is 62,115,363 coins and its circulating supply is 61,337,893 coins. The official website for PEPS Coin is peps.today . PEPS Coin’s official Twitter account is @projectpeps

According to CryptoCompare, “The Mission of PEPS as a business platform is to form a fully-featured ecosystem, bringing together all agent s (sellers, buyers, vendor s, etc.) into a single blockchain platform. Merchant s of services and product s in Aviation, Healthcare, Hospitality and Education, such as a travel portal or a resort or a bookstore in a mall will have access to the PEPS global application that will enable instant payment processing to their global clientele without the has s le and complication of conversion rates or local fiat pricing. Similarly, consumer s such as tourists, business visitors, etc. will have access to local market s without having to worry about the local currency and exchange rates. “

PEPS Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PEPS Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PEPS Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PEPS Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PEPS Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PEPS Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.