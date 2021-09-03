Pembina Pipeline Co. (TSE:PPL) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Pembina Pipeline Co. (TSE:PPL) (NYSE:PBA) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$42.24.

PPL has been the topic of several recent research reports. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline to C$40.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$43.00 price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. ATB Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$42.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. CSFB lowered shares of Pembina Pipeline from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from C$42.00 to C$46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$47.00 to C$45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th.

PPL stock traded down C$0.40 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$38.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 271,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,338,216. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.97, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.50. Pembina Pipeline has a twelve month low of C$26.77 and a twelve month high of C$41.67. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$39.75 and its 200 day moving average price is C$38.28. The stock has a market capitalization of C$21.31 billion and a P/E ratio of -45.26.

Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) (NYSE:PBA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported C$0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.60 by C($0.21). Equities analysts expect that Pembina Pipeline will post 2.5387098 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.50%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 24th. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is currently -291.33%.

Pembina Pipeline Company Profile

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 145 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

